Lowe’s Companies (LOW) versus Jewett-Cameron Trading (JCTCF) Head-To-Head Review

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) and Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

This table compares Lowe’s Companies and Jewett-Cameron Trading’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lowe’s Companies $68.62 billion 1.05 $3.45 billion $4.39 20.34 Jewett-Cameron Trading $53.92 million 0.57 $2.92 million N/A N/A

Lowe’s Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Jewett-Cameron Trading.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Lowe’s Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lowe’s Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lowe’s Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Jewett-Cameron Trading does not pay a dividend. Lowe’s Companies pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Lowe’s Companies and Jewett-Cameron Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lowe’s Companies 5.19% 72.47% 11.21% Jewett-Cameron Trading 5.82% 14.97% 13.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lowe’s Companies and Jewett-Cameron Trading, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lowe’s Companies 0 9 23 0 2.72 Jewett-Cameron Trading 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus price target of $108.73, indicating a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Lowe’s Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lowe’s Companies is more favorable than Jewett-Cameron Trading.

Risk and Volatility

Lowe’s Companies has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jewett-Cameron Trading has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lowe’s Companies beats Jewett-Cameron Trading on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment. It also offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; extended protection plans; and in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair services. The company sells its national brand-name merchandise and private branded products to homeowners, renters, and professional customers. As of March 26, 2018, it operated 2,390 home improvement and hardware stores. The company also sells its products through online sites comprising Lowes.com and Lowesforpros.com; and through mobile applications. Lowe's Companies, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps. The Industrial Wood Products segment processes and distributes industrial wood products. It offers treated plywood to boat manufacturers and the transportation industry. The Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other segment is involved in the wholesale of wood products, such as fencing and landscape timbers; and manufacture and distribution of specialty metal products comprising dog kennels, proprietary gate support systems, perimeter fencing, and greenhouses. The Seed Processing and Sales segment processes and distributes agricultural seeds to distributors. This segment is also involved in cleaning seeds. The Industrial Tools and Clamps segment imports and distributes pneumatic air tools, industrial clamps, saw blades, digital calipers, and laser guides to retailers. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in North Plains, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.