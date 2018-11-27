LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 18,077 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.1% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 410.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 427,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after buying an additional 343,935 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,623.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 149,086 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

NUS opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $88.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $675.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.99 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 5.93%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 2,500 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,518.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $568,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

