LSV Asset Management Invests $1.32 Million in Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 122.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 49.2% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 132,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 785.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 203,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 180,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 13.5% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 138,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 16,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.63 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.41.

In related news, SVP Allison P. Bebo sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 30,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $1,260,356.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,965. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

