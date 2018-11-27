Luminex Co. (LMNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

LMNX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Luminex from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Luminex during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Luminex during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 7,572.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMNX traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $27.74. 4,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,126. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.05 million. Luminex had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

