Lundin Mining Co. (LUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.00.

LUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Jonas Peter Haddoc Richardson sold 8,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.49, for a total transaction of C$45,676.80. Also, insider Mikael Schauman bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$551,100.00. Insiders have purchased 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $683,550 in the last ninety days.

Shares of LUN stock traded down C$0.16 on Thursday, hitting C$5.14. The company had a trading volume of 431,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.70 and a twelve month high of C$9.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

