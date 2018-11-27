Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.46.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

