Lydian International Ltd. (TSE:LYD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 284375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

LYD has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and issued a C$0.10 price target on shares of Lydian International in a research note on Friday, November 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lydian International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Lydian International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.47, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/lydian-international-lyd-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-08.html.

About Lydian International (TSE:LYD)

Lydian International Limited is a gold-focused mineral development company pursuing resources in emerging and transitional geopolitical regions. The Company’s main project is the Amulsar Gold Project, a gold development-stage project located in the Republic of Armenia. The Company holds a combined exploration-mining license covering an early-stage gold prospect known as the Kela Project in the Guri region of the Ozurgeti province in Georgia.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Lydian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.