Macro Enterprises (MCR) Given a C$4.50 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$4.50 target price on Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MCR opened at C$3.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Macro Enterprises has a 1-year low of C$1.86 and a 1-year high of C$3.75.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macro Enterprises will post 0.410000000529032 EPS for the current year.

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

