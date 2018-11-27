MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) Holdings Increased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 127,389 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $15,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MacroGenics by 101.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 293,527 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in MacroGenics by 969.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 175,500 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG raised its stake in MacroGenics by 12.4% during the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,990,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,114,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,150,000 after acquiring an additional 103,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. MacroGenics Inc has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $32.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. Equities analysts predict that MacroGenics Inc will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

