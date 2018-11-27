Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 79,743.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 796,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795,840 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,245,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,471,546,000 after acquiring an additional 174,333 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 132,719.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,066,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,153 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,335,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,721,677,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,922,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,260,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,048.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $712.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $980.64 and a 52 week high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Morningstar restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.80, for a total transaction of $95,504.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.12, for a total value of $11,921,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,336.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,267 shares of company stock worth $99,725,538. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

