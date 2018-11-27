Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Takes $1.91 Million Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James downgraded Microchip Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.
NASDAQ MCHP opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $104.20.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 0.59%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.3645 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.
