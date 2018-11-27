Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Stake Boosted by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $819,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $1,952,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 462.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.20.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,936.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,599. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

