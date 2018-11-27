Marco Investment Management LLC Has $16.79 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (INTC)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,918 shares during the period. Intel makes up 2.6% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $120,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $1,260,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 71,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marco Investment Management LLC Has $16.79 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (INTC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/marco-investment-management-llc-has-16-79-million-holdings-in-intel-co-intc.html.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.