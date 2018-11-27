Marietta Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $219.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $171.12 and a 52-week high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.94.

In other news, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total transaction of $5,215,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total transaction of $5,029,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,187,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,312 shares of company stock worth $14,547,272. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

