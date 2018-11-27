Marston’s (MARS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marston’s (LON: MARS) in the last few weeks:

11/21/2018 – Marston’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/21/2018 – Marston’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/21/2018 – Marston’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/13/2018 – Marston’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/1/2018 – Marston’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

10/11/2018 – Marston’s had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Marston’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

10/10/2018 – Marston’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/10/2018 – Marston’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Marston’s had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

MARS stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 102.80 ($1.34). The company had a trading volume of 2,999,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. Marston’s PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 99.85 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 147.70 ($1.93).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

