Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Stake Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,922 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $17,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 15.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Mattel by 68.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 30,064 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth about $182,000.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mattel had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/mattel-inc-mat-stake-increased-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc.html.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.