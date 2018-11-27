Mattel (MAT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

MAT opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.10. Mattel has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 49.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Mattel by 13.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 281,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 95.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 74,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 12.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,112,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,695,000 after buying an additional 226,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mattel by 10.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

