Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR) Stake Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.57% of Mazor Robotics worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mazor Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Mazor Robotics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 506,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,099,000 after purchasing an additional 83,387 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Mazor Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,416,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Mazor Robotics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 224,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in Mazor Robotics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 102,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mazor Robotics alerts:

MZOR opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. Mazor Robotics Ltd – has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

MZOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mazor Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR) Stake Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/mazor-robotics-ltd-mzor-stake-decreased-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc.html.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mazor Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazor Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.