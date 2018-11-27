MCAP Price Down 41.5% Over Last Week (MCAP)

MCAP (CURRENCY:MCAP) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, MCAP has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MCAP token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, HitBTC and Mercatox. MCAP has a market capitalization of $49,203.00 and $1,044.00 worth of MCAP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.31 or 0.02642540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00127898 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00186184 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.08672492 BTC.

MCAP Profile

MCAP’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. MCAP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,490,000 tokens. The official website for MCAP is bitcoingrowthfund.com/mcap. MCAP’s official Twitter account is @MCAPlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MCAP

MCAP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, C-CEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCAP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCAP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCAP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

