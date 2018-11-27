MCCORMICK & CO /SH (MKC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “McCormick has outperformed the industry in a year, backed by focus on buyouts, innovations and robust cost-saving efforts. In fact, these factors aided the company to retain year-on-year advancement in the top and the bottom line when it reported third-quarter fiscal 2018 results. During the period, sales benefited from acquisitions of Frank’s and French’s brands. This, in turn, drove performance of the company’s consumer and flavor solutions units. Further, the company’s Comprehensive Continuous Improvement (“CCI”) program has been yielding. Notably, savings from CCI plan aided expanding margins during the third quarter. On the flip side, the company now expects less favorable impacts from currency fluctuations and has accordingly trimmed sales projections for fiscal 2018. Further, rising freight and brand marketing expenses are headwinds. Apart from this, stiff competition in the food space remains a threat.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.89.

MKC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.27. 19,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,004. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.79. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1-year low of $98.34 and a 1-year high of $151.42.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 7,200 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $1,026,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,313.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 111,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $15,605,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,739,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,200 shares of company stock worth $30,747,866 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. South State Corp grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 18.1% in the third quarter. South State Corp now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.7% in the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

