MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

In other news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $58,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,002.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $15,605,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,644 shares in the company, valued at $30,739,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,200 shares of company stock worth $30,747,866. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $144.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $98.34 and a 52 week high of $151.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/mccormick-co-sh-nv-mkc-shares-sold-by-commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys.html.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.