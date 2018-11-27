MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Stake Boosted by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $1,026,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,313.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.13, for a total value of $730,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,904.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,200 shares of company stock valued at $30,747,866. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $144.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $98.34 and a 52-week high of $151.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Stake Boosted by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/mccormick-co-sh-nv-mkc-stake-boosted-by-mandatum-life-insurance-co-ltd.html.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.