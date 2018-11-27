McKesson Co. (MCK) Holdings Lifted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 111.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 772,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,421,000 after purchasing an additional 44,495 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 314,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in McKesson by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $173,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.26.

NYSE:MCK opened at $120.92 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $117.19 and a twelve month high of $178.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. McKesson had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $53.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

