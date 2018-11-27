MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and $1.91 million worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Coinsuper, IDEX and Gate.io. During the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.65 or 0.02570428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00128283 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00186500 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.39 or 0.08654087 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20]’s launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,171,448,430 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Kryptono, Coinrail, Coinsuper, DEx.top, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

