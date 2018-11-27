MediBloc [MED] Market Cap Tops $19.63 Million (MED)

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. MediBloc [MED] has a market capitalization of $19.63 million and approximately $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MediBloc [MED] has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One MediBloc [MED] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.02825699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.46 or 0.04699257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00793642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.01422793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00114660 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.01784635 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00477618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MediBloc [MED] Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam. The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [MED]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [MED] is medibloc.org/en.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [MED]

MediBloc [MED] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [MED] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [MED] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

