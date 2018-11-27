Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 860 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 181.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 92.3% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $118,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $124.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $120.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Caterpillar to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.58 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

