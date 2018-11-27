Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,574,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,320,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,733 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,541.0% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,584,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,359,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $522,526,000 after purchasing an additional 624,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,049,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,065 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,127,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,183,000 after purchasing an additional 892,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 350.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. National Alliance Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

