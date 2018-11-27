Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Aon PLC (AON)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AON by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,442,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,297,462,000 after purchasing an additional 191,770 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,522,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,487,000 after acquiring an additional 154,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AON by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,598,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,441,000 after acquiring an additional 45,026 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of AON by 13,414.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,527,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,856 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,721,000 after acquiring an additional 485,561 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on AON from $165.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AON from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.38.

AON stock opened at $162.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aon PLC has a one year low of $130.87 and a one year high of $166.41.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,860,000. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

