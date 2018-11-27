Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $4.52 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,765,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,161,880,000 after acquiring an additional 692,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,348,000 after purchasing an additional 455,401 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16,614.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 377,322 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,067,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,352,000 after purchasing an additional 329,056 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 652,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,383,000 after purchasing an additional 316,174 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE opened at $177.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.13. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NextEra Energy to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Argus upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 7,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $1,323,838.70. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 98,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,141,796.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,941 shares of company stock worth $12,375,100. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $4.52 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/meiji-yasuda-life-insurance-co-has-4-52-million-position-in-nextera-energy-inc-nee.html.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.