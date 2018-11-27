Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 7,600 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Shares of BK opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

