MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stake Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,098 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 665.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 78,452 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

In related news, insider Phyllis James sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $446,931.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,014.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 29,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $858,689.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

