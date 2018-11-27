Michael Charles Piraino Sells 20,000 Shares of Cray Inc. (CRAY) Stock

Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) SVP Michael Charles Piraino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CRAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.43. 245,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,577. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.35. Cray Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 million. Cray had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. Cray’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cray Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cray by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 681,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,758,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cray by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Cray by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cray by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cray by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

CRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cray presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Cray

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

