Michael Cooper Buys 6,600 Shares of DREAM Unlimited Corp (DRM) Stock

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) Director Michael Cooper purchased 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,200.00.

Michael Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Michael Cooper purchased 26,600 shares of DREAM Unlimited stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Michael Cooper bought 6,500 shares of DREAM Unlimited stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,500.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Michael Cooper bought 575,600 shares of DREAM Unlimited stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,029,200.00.

TSE:DRM opened at C$7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.16. DREAM Unlimited Corp has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$10.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$11.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

DREAM Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

