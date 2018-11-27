Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 93.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,554 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 14,030.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $104.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

