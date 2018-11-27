Mincoin Trading Down 17.8% This Week (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, Mincoin has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Mincoin has a market cap of $53,684.00 and $0.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mincoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00813995 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00017307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00001685 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010710 BTC.

About Mincoin

Mincoin (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,030,153 coins. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com. The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

