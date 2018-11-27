Mistras Group Inc (MG) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MG. ValuEngine cut Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Mistras Group in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MG traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.60. 2,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,269. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.38 million, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Mistras Group had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $182.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,495,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,416,000 after purchasing an additional 48,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,584,000 after buying an additional 20,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after buying an additional 82,663 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 984,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,595,000 after buying an additional 139,031 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 921,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after buying an additional 84,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.