MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (MIND) versus Textainer Group (TGH) Financial Analysis

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) and Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textainer Group has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and Textainer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH -67.30% -39.33% -27.84% Textainer Group 10.01% 5.79% 1.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and Textainer Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Textainer Group 1 2 1 0 2.00

Textainer Group has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 54.02%. Given Textainer Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Textainer Group is more favorable than MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Textainer Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and Textainer Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH $48.28 million 0.90 -$21.06 million N/A N/A Textainer Group $490.85 million 1.30 $19.36 million $0.41 27.32

Textainer Group has higher revenue and earnings than MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH.

Summary

Textainer Group beats MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems, which are used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical termination; and equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment is also involved in the sale of other seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and used equipment from its lease pool. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers. It also provides container management, acquisition, and disposal services to affiliated and unaffiliated container investors. In addition, the company sells containers from its fleet, as well as purchases, leases, or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.2 million containers, representing 3.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company primarily serves shipping lines, as well as freight forwarding companies and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

