Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Target Co. (TGT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 661,536 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Target worth $41,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,770,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,255,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,982 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Target by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,028,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,899,000 after purchasing an additional 717,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Target by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,570,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 671,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,644,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,890. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp-cuts-stake-in-target-co-tgt.html.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.