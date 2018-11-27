Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 554,405 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554,405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $43,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Natixis increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6,036.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 845,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,021,000 after purchasing an additional 831,277 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 688,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,721,000 after purchasing an additional 624,750 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,195,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 358,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,124,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,145,000 after purchasing an additional 300,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.31.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,782.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRU remained flat at $$91.83 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 96,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,171. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp-sells-554405-shares-of-prudential-financial-inc-pru.html.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

Read More: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.