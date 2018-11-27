MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. MKS Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.88 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 25.57%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $67.83 and a 52-week high of $128.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $34,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 34.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

