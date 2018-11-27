MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (DHR)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 506.4% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $541,474.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,514.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,013,055.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,102,873.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,007 shares of company stock valued at $15,202,163 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

NYSE:DHR opened at $103.28 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

