MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Msci Inc (MSCI)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 26.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,191,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter worth about $823,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Msci by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Msci by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Msci by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 486,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $152.40 on Tuesday. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. Msci had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 121.45%. The company had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Msci’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Msci from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Msci to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

