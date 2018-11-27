Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 90,000 Agree Realty Co. (ADC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000. Agree Realty makes up approximately 1.0% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Agree Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, COO Laith Hermiz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 13,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $727,415.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.82. 1,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,225. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 44.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 481 properties, located in 44 states and containing approximately 9.3 million square feet of gross leasable space.

