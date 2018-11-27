Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $18.53 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 670,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,526,000. CenterPoint Energy accounts for approximately 3.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of CenterPoint Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $260,000. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 147,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 178.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,076. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.02%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $110,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

