Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 52,883 IntriCon Co. (IIN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IntriCon by 1,236.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 387,668 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in IntriCon in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in IntriCon by 257.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 65,276 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

IIN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of IntriCon from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of IntriCon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IntriCon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, Director Philip Irving Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $741,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,558.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.56. 32,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.76 million, a PE ratio of 115.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93. IntriCon Co. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $76.80.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

