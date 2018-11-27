Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in NN, Inc. (NNBR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,000. NN comprises approximately 1.5% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NN by 8,796.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 464,889 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NN by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in NN by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 46,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NN by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in NN by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 740,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of NN in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of NN in a report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NN stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. 11,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,658. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $298.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.38.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). NN had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. NN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Holder acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $49,724.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,352.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew S. Heiter acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $34,378.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $290,762.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $103,387. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

