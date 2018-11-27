Moneta (MONETA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

Moneta (CURRENCY:MONETA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Moneta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moneta has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Moneta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moneta has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About Moneta

Moneta (MONETA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2015. Moneta’s official Twitter account is @moneta_io. The official website for Moneta is moneta.io.

Moneta Coin Trading

Moneta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moneta using one of the exchanges listed above.

