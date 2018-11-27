More Coin (MORE) Price Down 25.4% This Week

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, More Coin has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One More Coin token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00002745 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $203,936.00 and $2,675.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.34 or 0.02510069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00127148 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00185338 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.42 or 0.08401034 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live.

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

