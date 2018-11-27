Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) a €6.30 Price Target

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €6.30 ($7.33) price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBVA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.28 ($7.30).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

