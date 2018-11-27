Morneau Shepell (MSIXF) Given Hold Rating at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Morneau Shepell (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) in a research note published on Monday morning.

Shares of MSIXF opened at $20.43 on Monday.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

